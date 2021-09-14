Comparing International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and CardioGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.90 $33.78 million $1.02 17.28 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for International Money Express and CardioGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.33%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Volatility & Risk

International Money Express has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.17% 46.39% 16.95% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International Money Express beats CardioGenics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of development and commercialization of diagnostic test products to the In Vitro Diagnostics testing market. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests and Paramagnetic Beads. The company was founded by Yahia A. Gawad on November 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

