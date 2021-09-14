Comparing Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) & Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Media 100 alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Media 100 and Corsair Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A Corsair Gaming 0 3 6 0 2.67

Corsair Gaming has a consensus target price of $41.44, suggesting a potential upside of 41.93%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Media 100.

Profitability

This table compares Media 100 and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media 100 N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming 7.63% 40.73% 14.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Media 100 and Corsair Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.61 $103.22 million $1.55 18.84

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Media 100.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Media 100 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Media 100 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Media 100 Company Profile

Media 100, Inc. engages in the manufacture of video editing software and non-linear editing systems designed for professional cutting and editing. The company was founded by Alfred A. Molinari, Jr. in December 1973 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

Receive News & Ratings for Media 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Media 100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.