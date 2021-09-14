COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.14.

A number of research firms have commented on CMPS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

