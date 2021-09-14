CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Head to Head Comparison

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CompuMed has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 11.11% 27.58% 16.10% Sphere 3D -166.97% N/A -59.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.27 million 2.95 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Sphere 3D $4.85 million 29.70 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

CompuMed has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CompuMed and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CompuMed beats Sphere 3D on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

