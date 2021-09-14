Conceal Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,142.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $30,142.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,290.59 or 1.00111844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00081147 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.20 or 0.00853659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.17 or 0.00444679 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00301420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00071473 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,617,331 coins and its circulating supply is 11,277,272 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

