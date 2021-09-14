Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires New Position in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

NYSEARCA OPER opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68.

