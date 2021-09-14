Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

NYSEARCA OPER opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $100.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10.

