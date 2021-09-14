Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys Shares of 6,046 Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,046 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.51. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,744 shares of company stock valued at $977,650 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

