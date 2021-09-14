Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

