Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $288,000 in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

