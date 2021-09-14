Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of AeroVironment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AeroVironment by 26.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 142.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.99. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3,033.67 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $779,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

