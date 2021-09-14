Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $270.08 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

