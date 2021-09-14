Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $839.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

