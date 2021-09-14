Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $368,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $321.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

