Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

NYSE ED traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.19. 2,047,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.