Contrasting Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics -481.07% -66.84% -51.81% Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -39.85% -19.32%

Risk & Volatility

Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fulcrum Therapeutics and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.15%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.95%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics $8.82 million 120.16 -$70.82 million ($2.79) -9.43 Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 20.47 $7.03 million ($0.75) -10.40

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulcrum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was founded 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

