Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

