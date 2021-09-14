Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Down to $16.20

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $15.72. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 8,973 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.