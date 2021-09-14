Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,346 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,960. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.