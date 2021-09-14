Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 344,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $551,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $202.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

