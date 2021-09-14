Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Position Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

