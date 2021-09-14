Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN opened at $35.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $316,346.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cowen by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 66.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cowen (COWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.