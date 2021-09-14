Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 62.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.23. 2,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,517. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.