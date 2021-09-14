Creative Planning Cuts Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Creative Planning decreased its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $99,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE:SNX opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

