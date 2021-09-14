Creative Planning Sells 534 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8,767.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,176,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,500 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,043,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 762,338 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,189,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,862,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of EWH opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.