Creative Planning Takes $228,000 Position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.21% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDU. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $98,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $68.15.

