Credit Agricole S A Makes New $34,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $109.63 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $132.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average is $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

