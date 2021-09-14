Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 440 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.11. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

