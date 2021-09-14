Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NWITY opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

