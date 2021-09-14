CryptoBonusMiles Price Reaches $0.0001 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $725,662.84 and $4,730.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00143098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.60 or 0.00841627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00044808 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

