CUE Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $411,680.64 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $54.05 or 0.00115666 BTC on exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $411,680.64 and approximately $9,617.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00120297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00170243 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.75 or 1.00047976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.05 or 0.06981034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00887061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002875 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.