Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.37. Cumulus Media posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,902. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

