CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $66.05

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.05, but opened at $61.48. CureVac shares last traded at $64.06, with a volume of 8,230 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion and a PE ratio of -55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,861,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

