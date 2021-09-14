Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.91. The stock had a trading volume of 65,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average of $139.49. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.