Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $191,090,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $165.34. 139,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,153. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

