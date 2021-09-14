Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,749 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 6.3% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $40,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,609,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,598,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,598,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $200.95. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,906. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $206.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.06 and a 200 day moving average of $178.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

