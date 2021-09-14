Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.21. 151,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,753. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.