DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $467.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

