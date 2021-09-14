Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 71.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,317 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,373,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.03.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

