Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

