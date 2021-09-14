Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

