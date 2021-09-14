Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Ultra Clean worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.