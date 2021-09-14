Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $410.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

