Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

NYSE PNC opened at $194.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

