Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

VICI stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

