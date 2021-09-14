Danaher Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

Danaher has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.76 and its 200-day moving average is $264.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 1-year low of $201.44 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaher stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

