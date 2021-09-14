DAO Maker Market Cap Achieves $85.95 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $85.95 million and $9.04 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00004993 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00079297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00122286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00171570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,702.49 or 0.99956407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.11 or 0.07206551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.46 or 0.00897757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002892 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

