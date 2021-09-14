Datum (DAT) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $21,887.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

