Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $56.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 165,753 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

