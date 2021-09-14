Davidson Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Trex by 27.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 23.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,775. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

